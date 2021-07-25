This essay forms part of a series for my paid subscribers on the liberal myths that have shaped modern anarcho-tyranny:

My writing on anarcho-tyranny can be found here:

If you do not cover your face, you can get arrested. If you say a bad word, you can get arrested. If you question a vaccine, you can be vilified and ruthlessly slandered in public. Yet 50 murders are said to be committed daily.

Rent-seekers like our president, who leveraged his political position to become a billionaire, are celebrated. Politicians who sing songs about killing race groups face no consequences.

If you misspeak somewhat regarding colonialism, however, you will be condemned – even if you had previously put your life on the line against apartheid and, unlike your political rivals, live modestly and send your kids to public schools.

This is the endgame of multicultural, secular, democratic liberalism. It is not a bug in the system. It is the system.

South Africa, with its globally celebrated multiculturalism, with its progressive constitution, and its liberal messiah, Nelson Mandela, is the forerunner of a new world order. Perhaps this is why the country is so similar to the US right now, with failing cities, black-outs, riots, looting, and woke brainwashing in the education system.

(Ironically, as in South Africa, the failing cities keep being won by the same left-wing parties which ruined them – Trump was never adequately rebutted when he asked why all the most crime-ridden, polluted cities in the US are run by the Democrats.)

And in this new world order, of failing infrastructure and up to date new-fangled puritanism, dissent from the technocratic, scientific, liberal ideology is severely punished. But normal immorality is not.

If your child goes to an elite South African school, and in a burst of madness says the wrong word, they may have their life ruined. But you may not question the fact that the most prominent NGO used by private schools for sex ed employs a homeopath who does not identify as any gender, and who teaches in so-called church schools such topics as how to stimulate the clitoris, how to masturbate, and how to explore the gender continuum.

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