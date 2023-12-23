Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

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Philippa Rees's avatar
Philippa Rees
Sep 6, 2024

I wrote a review ( just appeared on Substack) a few days back, but glad to find we both have a home together here! See the review .https://open.substack.com/pub/chriswaldburger/p/announcement-my-debut-book-is-here?r=f4g9r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

I have followed you so you should get me email?

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C Hansen's avatar
C Hansen
Jun 7, 2024

Just ordered your book. 🫶🏻

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