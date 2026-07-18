“I would believe only in a god who could dance. And when I saw my devil I found him serious, thorough, profound, and solemn: it was the spirit of gravity - through him all things fall.” Friedrich Nietzsche, Thus Spoke Zarathustra

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Nietzsche said he could only believe in a god who can dance. What if God does dance? What if existence itself spins out of the dance of the Trinity?