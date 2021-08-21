Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

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A Civilized Barbarian's avatar
A Civilized Barbarian
Aug 26, 2021

I will NEVER take any of these shots under ANY circumstances, simply because of the way they've pushed so hard and been not only wrong at every step, but also lied every step of the way.

This is Medical Tyranny and we are encouraging world wide Medical Apartheid for a virus with a 99.98% recovery rate.

The people pushing this are no better than Nazis. You Branch Covidians are a Cult of Nonsense and every bit the Clear and Present Danger to Humanity the Nazis were.

Science is a Method.. Not an Institution and certainly not a Religion.

And yes.. I am 1000% willing to risk you getting covid to preserve Human Liberty and Agency without a second thought in my mind.

If you are scared.. Quarantine yourself. Get the Clot Shot. Wear a mask.. That is your choice. But my choice is to not partake in your foolishness. I will not take part in this mass psychosis... and if that enrages you.. Look in the mirror to see the face of Tyranny.

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The Great Gazoo's avatar
The Great Gazoo
Aug 26, 2021

If big Guv really wanted to help they'd offer free Hcq, Ivermectin, Vitamin C, D3, Zinc preventative packages instead of forcing unwanted Vax under threat of punishment, This is clearly all about big pharmacy big profits.

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