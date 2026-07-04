My new book, The Word and the Flame, has been published.

This is a work of philosophy that aims to reconcile the thought of Nietzsche with classical Christianity:

Friedrich Nietzsche is often remembered as the great destroyer of Christianity: the philosopher who declared the death of God and unleashed modern nihilism. But what if Nietzsche’s war was never against the sacred itself, but against a decaying civilisation that had reduced transcendence to morality, comfort and bureaucratic order? This book offers a radical reinterpretation of Nietzsche as a diagnostician of spiritual collapse rather than a prophet of atheism. By uncovering the deep ambivalence of his relationship with God, his hidden kinship with Fyodor Dostoevsky, and his ultimate pursuit of a love that lies “beyond good and evil,” a different Nietzsche emerges: one driven by a longing for renewal, sacrifice, greatness and spiritual intensity in an exhausted modern world. The conclusion is provocative but unavoidable: the sclerotic, moralistic “God of the West” needed to be put to death to rescue the sacred from its own systemic rot. Nietzsche did not destroy classical Christianity; he built a philosophical tomb to prepare its resurrection. For a dissipated Christendom complicit in its own decline, Nietzsche is not the enemy — he is the antidote.

Paid subscribers have already received their complimentary copies, as they did for Rage and Love.

For readers not yet signed up, click the button below. For the price of a fortnightly flat white or a monthly magazine, you get the books and access to my entire archive. It’s time.

You can also purchase paperback or Kindle copies of both books here.

The Word and the Flame on Amazon

The Word and the Flame on Takealot

Rage and Love on Amazon

Rage and Love on Takealot

I have written these books because I believe they say something important and unique in the midst of the madness of our time.

I hope you enjoy them and recommend them to your circles.