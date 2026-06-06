One night in Southampton last December, an 18-year old university student, Henry Nowak, found himself in an altercation with a disturbed man.

After words were exchanged, this man, Vickrum Digwa, pulled out his traditional 21-cm Sikh sword (not the only blade he was carrying) and stabbed Nowak in the heart and slashed his face.

As Nowak fled and climbed over a fence, he also stabbed him in the legs. As Nowak lay dying, Digwa filmed him and mocked him.

A neighbour called the police to report this, but it was not that call which Hampshire Police responded to.

Digwa’s family had arrived on the scene, and called the police themselves, to report a racial hate crime. His brother told police that he was pinning this racist thug on the ground till they arrived. His family was sick of verbal abuse and the police needed to deal with this bigoted white man. Meanwhile the mother took the murder weapon from the scene.

When the police arrived, this happened:

This is footage recently released by the police under public pressure.

Their first instinct was not to help the man dying on the floor. Remember he had been stabbed in the face, heart and legs.

‘I don’t think you have mate.’

‘Put the hand in the cuff mate.’

‘You are under arrest and that’s for assault.’

Apparently he had hurt his murderer’s eye, his turban, and his feelings.

(Family and friends were at pains to emphasise Nowak was not racist but inclusive. But would he have deserved this death even if he had said some bad words? Maybe, according to our modern state religion?)

He was alive for an hour after being stabbed and died three minutes after he was handcuffed by the cops.

The last thing Nowak heard that night is the police reading him his rights as they arrested him.

The police’s first instinct was to arrest the white man. And yes, because he was white.

How can I possibly say this?

The police department’s own policies, for one.

Who is included and excluded here?

Here are some specifics:

And from the Daily Mail:

The police not treating people the same… What could go wrong?

(And note George Floyd. That other man who said he couldn’t breathe, but not after he had been stabbed in the face and heart. More on him later.)

Britain has been told by its overlords not to politicise a political death.

Farage has been lambasted for questioning why white people should face any governmental or corporate discrimination, for suggesting that the public should feel rage at this injustice. He is being divisive!

(I have long been critical of Farage, but respect must be given to this brave speech, a speech which may just guarantee his future ascent to the premiership. You can watch the full 8 minutes here.)

I myself recall the words of St Thomas Aquinas: ‘He who is not angry when there is just cause for anger is immoral.’

Lest we forget, Jesus Christ himself cleansed the corruption of the temple with a whip. How divisive!

Farage went off script. He explicitly mentioned white interests. He explicitly criticised multiculturalism and the blatantly undemocratic decision of his country’s bureaucrats to let in 10 million immigrants over the last 20 years. Democracy is only ‘sacred’ when it moves leftward, remember.

He called for political solutions in the face of a blatantly political death. Sikhs are allowed to carry blades and the police responded as they did because of policy, because the police, in the very word itself, enforce the policy of the polis.

But some things are meant to be beyond the political… Because they are sacred.

Recall Tony Blair telling the public not to politicise vaccines.

Recall the aftermath of various terror attacks, where Europeans were told to not look back in anger, and instead of policy changes, police states extended surveillance powers and arrested people for hate speech when they were criticised.

Notice the things that are always meant to be ‘above politics.’ By which is meant - not up for debate, not up for public dissent - in short the political theology of the state.

What is never up for debate?

Public health interventions and issues to do with race and immmigration.

The therapeutic-surveillance-diversity state is a religion, make no mistake. And religion involves ritual.

Farage did not follow the ritual. But the police in Southampton did. So did Starmer:

His thoughts are with the grieving. What a joke. But mentioning the unmentionable is not part of the liturgical rites.

No knee will be taken for Henry Nowak. Why? Is he the wrong colour? What else could possibly be the reason?

The ritual in our global theocracy was made most obvious in that bizarre case of St Floyd (Peace Be Upon Him).

When he died, politicians around the entire world literally kneeled down in homage to the sacredness of his memory. Protestors were allowed to break all the covid protocols (not as sacred as BLM in the modern state’s religious hierarchy) in the face of this divine disruption. Floyd was given multiple funerals even as ordinary people around the world were forbidden to mourn their dead.

In England, the police kneeled down to these protestors, even as they trashed war memorials, and after billions of dollars’ worth of damage and 42 deaths (!) at the hands of BLM footsoldiers in the US.

Look how the English police responded to protestors following Nowak’s murder:

Do you see the religious aspect yet? Do you note the ritual?

The police were carrying out the same sacred rites as they read Nowak his rights - his right to die.

Here are some uncomfortable truths about Floyd that were suppressed because they did not conform with the ritual…

The police did not kill Floyd. Federal prosecutors hid the fact that the official state medical examiner had told them that nothing that happened while he was on the floor led to his death.

The man had taken a lethal dose of fentanyl before his arrest for use of counterfeit money, and he had a serious heart condition to boot.

That medical examiner had changed his mind by the time the trial came. Just as one of the police chiefs of the city chose to forget that the hold the police used on Floyd had been taught by them, and even used by the chief who testified for the prosecution in the case.

(Dozens of officers told authorities this woman was lying but they were ignored.)

Again, because this was a religious ritual and not a trial.

And what is this religion?

I will say it exactly as it is. It is white hatred.

(This will undoubtedly offend many people. But ask yourself, how am I, or Farage, wrong? Admit it - you are just shocked because I am being heretical, and not for any rational reasons.)

We saw this same ritualistic pattern when the British authorities shoved a Netflix TV series down their people’s throat, the show Adolescence.

A fictional story about a white 13-year-old boy knifing a girl because of his radicalisation within the ‘manosphere’ was bizarrely used as a teaching resource.

But what was this story based on, according to the creators?

A case in which a transgender boy was killed by a teenage girl (with the help of a boy she had recruited; they were all heavily involved in cannabis and other drug usage.)

Another case in which a black girl was killed by her mentally disturbed black ex-boyfriend. (This case in London led to a muted outcry over a pattern of black and Asian men killing their black girlfriends.)

And a third case in which a 14-year-old white boy killed a a 12-year-old white girl over a disagreement about a Snapchat recording, while they were drinking in the city centre of Liverpool.

Rather than face the drugs and cultural issues, what did Keir Starmer say then?

He blamed online radicalisation.

They found a cherubic-looking child actor to represent the face of this crime on a Netflix show they blatantly used as state propaganda.

They didn’t use an actor who looked like the 17 year old boy who had knifed 11 children, killing 3 little girls, aged 6, 7, and 9, the year before in Southport.

Why not?

Because the increase in knife crime must be shielded from any political debate on race. Instead it must be blamed on the enemies of the state religion - young white men.

By the way, that killer, Axel Rudakubana (whose parents had arrived in Wales in 2002 from Rwanda) had previously brought a knife to his school. When asked why, he answered, ‘To use it.’

At another school he had broken a student’s wrist with a hockey stick. He had another knife in his school bag at the time. He was back in school six months later…

It gets worse.

From fellow Substacker Millenial Woes:

If little girls have to die to avoid being racist, then so be it. The modern god craves bloody sacrifice of certain types of flesh.

He points out something very similar had happened prior to the Manchester bombing:

Henry Nowak was not the first to face the consequences of a heartless religion, posing as the purest form of empathy and ‘inclusion.’

It’s time to be courageously heretical. The modern state worships a false god that demands blood sacrifice. That god must be toppled.

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