This essay forms part of a series for my paid subscribers on the liberal myths that have shaped modern anarcho-tyranny:

My writing on anarcho-tyranny can be found here:

We are the hollow men

We are the stuffed men

Leaning together

Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!

Our dried voices, when

We whisper together

Are quiet and meaningless

As wind in dry grass

Or rats' feet over broken glass

In our dry cellar ‘The Hollow Men’ by TS Eliot

Barack Obama’s biographer, a highly reputable historian, recently revealed a strange episode in Obama’s past: a letter he wrote to an old girlfriend in which he described his recurring homosexual fantasies.

David Garrow has previously won a Pulitzer for his work on Martin Luther King Jr, and his history of abortion in the US is also widely acclaimed.

He is a ‘Democratic-Socialist’ and certainly not ‘MAGA’ or QAnon’.

One would think this salacious snapshot of the beloved former president and Nobel-laureate would have garnered some widespread interest - especially in the wake of the strange story of Obama’s personal chef drowning in shallow waters, with Obama appearing days later with a black eye and a bandaged hand. It has not, however.

Garrow experienced a similar kind of freeze when he recently revealed the sexual violence of King Jr. The essay for Standpoint magazine, detailing King laughing and encouraging gang rape of a prostitute, seems to have been removed from the magazine’s website. Major media criticized Garrow for even publicizing this startling insight.

Garrow’s 2017 book on Obama, entitled Rising Star, did not garner much attention when it was released. That is of a piece with the complete lack of interest any writers have had in delving into Obama’s past and essentially questioning or fact-checking his own mythologizing of himself in his own autobiographical work, Dreams From My Father.

But a recent interview Garrow did with Tablet magazine’s David Samuels has gained some traction online, particularly in its bringing to light the aforementioned letter - something that reviewers of the book were clearly too uncomfortable to highlight in the mainstream press.

Here is Garrow’s account:

Perhaps this is all water under the bridge.

Why make a fuss of an old, yet admittedly bizarre’ ‘love letter’ from Obama’s youth After all, who among us has not sent a letter to a girlfriend detailing our gay fantasies?

But the story is interesting, aside from the salaciousness of it.

Obama, we have been repeatedly told, is a clean-cut, scandal-free family man. His own memoir and political manifesto, The Audacity of Hope, recounts compellingly how he pulled together various strands from his mixed-race heritage to become a healing figure in US politics, in a stunning rise energized by his inspirational oratory and appeal to ‘hope’.

I have written before how the Obama era marked a shift in how the west viewed race, citizenship, and gender. Obama is an important historical figure, insofar as he is a kind of key that unlocked our strange, angst-ridden present.

Even today, in a break from all precedent, the former President lives in Washington DC, where he regularly meets with White House officials who remain almost entirely loyal to him (when he is not buying premium coastal property, or rubbing shoulders with celebrities and revelling in a newly-gained fortune made from Spotify and Netflix deals).

Equally, it was Obama who undermined the Trump presidency before it even began, launching an investigation into Trump’s supposed Russian ties, based only on the most tenuous and ridiculous evidence presented by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The complete repudiation of that CIA theory has done nothing to dent Obama’s credibility.

More importantly, the escalation and success of the social and political movements of BLM, LGBT, climate change, the collapse in border control and effective policing, the merging of Big Tech with the Deep State - in short, the modern therapeutic state - can be traced to the power of the coalition Obama assembled.

And what was that coalition?

Single women.

Republicans in the US have a 20% advantage among married men, a 14% advantage among married women, a 7% advantage among unmarried men, but are crushed by 37% among single women.

Obama, in short, feminized global politics:

This only makes it stranger that nobody ever really takes any time to understand who this man really is, and how he did it…

Perhaps because the hollowness of the Obama persona, what Garrow describes as the ‘easy ticket toward racial absolution’, reveals something quite dark about our entire political order.

And of course, no absolution ever came. The notion that this strange ‘community organiser’ could ever deal in such currency was always farcical.