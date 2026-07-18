I was privileged once again to be hosted on ‘Jerm Warfare’, this time on his new platform, UK Column.

We had a great conversation on life in Africa, modern Christianity, and, of course, Nietzsche, as we discussed my new book, The Word and the Flame.

From his show notes:

Chris Waldburger argues that Nietzsche and Christianity can be reconciled — that Nietzsche's antagonism towards the faith is far more complex than the cartoon version of "God is dead, I am the Antichrist" suggests, and that a close reading reveals his thought actually opens a path back to a more genuine, robust Christianity.

Both my books are also available as paperbacks below. Please leave reviews either on Amazon or Goodreads.

The Word and the Flame on Amazon

The Word and the Flame on Takealot

Rage and Love on Amazon

Rage and Love on Takealot