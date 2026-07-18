'The Word and the Flame' on Jerm Warfare
Where I discuss Nietzsche and Christianity
I was privileged once again to be hosted on ‘Jerm Warfare’, this time on his new platform, UK Column.
We had a great conversation on life in Africa, modern Christianity, and, of course, Nietzsche, as we discussed my new book, The Word and the Flame.
From his show notes:
Chris Waldburger argues that Nietzsche and Christianity can be reconciled — that Nietzsche's antagonism towards the faith is far more complex than the cartoon version of "God is dead, I am the Antichrist" suggests, and that a close reading reveals his thought actually opens a path back to a more genuine, robust Christianity.
For the price of a fortnightly flat white or a monthly magazine, you get copies of both The Word and the Flame and Rage and Love and access to my entire archive. It’s time.
Both my books are also available as paperbacks below. Please leave reviews either on Amazon or Goodreads.
The Word and the Flame on Amazon
The Word and the Flame on Takealot