Quite often I am asked what I think the best or most valuable books or films are, and which ones people looking to grow intellectually should read or watch.

Below, I have compiled a series of lists of what I consider to be the best books, works of art, music, and films.

This is my attempt at providing a kind of map for how to put together a decent library, even if it is mental, whilst we all fight our battles in real life. In this way, we might aspire to be that rare thing, ‘a cultured thug’ (to borrow a term from Byron).

Books:

Reading and discussing these 100 books will give you a more rounded education than any university degree.

Sorry, this one’s for paid subscribers… (A subscription is equivalent to going out for a coffee once a month, and you get a free book and access to my entire archive. It’s time.)