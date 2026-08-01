This essay forms part of a series for my paid subscribers on the liberal myths that have shaped modern anarcho-tyranny:

My writing on anarcho-tyranny can be found here:

Without the story of the Spanish Flu, the Covid Event would have never been tenable.

Everybody knew (knew) that a respiratory virus had killed millions around the world in the years after World War I. This could happen again. Therefore measures that would have previously been considered insane and evil were now justified.

We were all in this together. Nobody is safe until everybody is safe. Lock it down and mask it up. Then inject it.

The Spanish Flu story not only legitimised covid. The Spanish Flu gave birth to a number of modern institutions and practices.

We have the Spanish Flu Event to thank for:

The passport system. Yes, travel did not require a passport before the Flu. The public health system and its mass vaccination programmes. The militarisation of healthcare. (To this day you have the ‘surgeon-general’ in the US and an American medical industry interwoven with the Department of War.) The modern pharmaceutical industry. The existence of the World Health Organisation, which evolved from, believe it or not, the Rockefeller Foundation (who paid for the first public health schools).

The US-government funded educational institution, The Smithsonian, quite openly celebrates how the Spanish Flu led to the global adoption of a Bolshevik philosophy of health.

In its historical retrospective, How the 1918 Flu Pandemic Revolutionized Public Health, published in their Special Report of 2017, their editors wrote a piece intriguingly entitled ‘The Next Pandemic’:

In 1924, the Soviet government laid out its vision of the physician of the future, who would have “the ability to study the occupational and social conditions which give rise to illness and not only to cure the illness but to suggest ways to prevent it.” This vision was gradually adopted across the world: the new medicine would be not only biological and experimental, but also sociological. Public health started to look more like it does today.

But what if what we know about Spanish Flu is simply not true?

That question is far easier to answer than you might think.

The first clue is perhaps in the name itself. The first few cases are said to have occurred in Kansas, USA in March 1918. A military base is meant to have been the petri dish, with 107 men falling ill altogether in a matter of hours (which is what we know Flu does, just as a coronavirus causes Chinese people to fall over in the street).

This military base, Fort Riley, had also been the site for experimental meningitis vaccines only weeks prior to this strange incident. The vaccines had been derived from horses in a laboratory of the Rockefeller Institute.

But Spain, neutral in World War, somehow became the eponymous ‘ground zero’, ostensibly because the Spanish king was not censoring their press.

We have shades here of Wuhan and Northern Italy. Most people still refuse to accept that it is simply impossible that Wuhan experienced anything like a covid pandemic in 2019/2020.

But to move on to the substance, the narrative of the Spanish Flu is so tenuous, it can be dismantled merely by giving it a few minutes’ close thought.

Paywall.

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