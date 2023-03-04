“The result is what seems to be the first society in history in which elements of both anarchy and tyranny pertain at the same time and seem to be closely connected with each other and to constitute, more or less, opposite sides of the same coin.” Sam Francis, 1994

This essay forms part of a series for my paid subscribers on the liberal myths that have shaped modern anarcho-tyranny:

My introduction to anarcho-tyranny can be found here:

Contents:

The End of the Age of Anarcho-Tyranny and the Dawn of Liberal Terror Liberal Terror and Crime Liberal Terror and Health The Foreign Policy of the Liberal Terror Regime The Revenge of the Aristocrats

1. The End of the Age of Anarcho-Tyranny and the Dawn of Liberal Terror

In 2021, I wrote about anarcho-tyranny in South Africa in the wake of the July Riots.

Looters and thugs were allowed to smash the thin red line of order - respect for property rights in public space - mere months after 400 000 South Africans were arrested for ‘lockdown’ offences.

This is the essence of Sam Francis’s concept of ‘anarcho-tyranny’, in which the state allows anarchy in the realm of law and order, but punishes law-abiding citizens who fall foul of either its ideological strictures or its legal inanities.

But I am older now, and less naive.

For we are now living in another phase of our decrepit liberal world order.

This second phase does not merely allow criminal elements to run amok whilsts enforcing its matriarchal manias. Instead, the state has now become the criminal element.

Sam Francis’s era has thus come to an end. We can no longer describe the chaos increasingly visible in countries like South Africa, the US, the UK, and France as ‘anarcho-tyranny’.

Rather, we live simply under burgeoning tyranny - except this is not an organised tyranny. The trains will not run on time, or at all.

No, the tyranny is one of the state maximizing terror rather than simply tolerating anarchy.

And this is made most obvious by the terror policies adopted in the spheres of crime, health, and foreign affairs.

Paywall.

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