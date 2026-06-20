Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

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Dennis Brown's avatar
Dennis Brown
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As yet to read the whole article but I’m moved immediately to ask, why should any government wish to be closer to Israel? Otherwise, a valuable contribution.

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