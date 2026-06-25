Your copy of my new book
To my dear paid subscribers,
Attached is a PDF copy of my latest book, The Word and the Flame: Reconciling Nietzsche with Christ.
Blurb:
Friedrich Nietzsche is often remembered as the great destroyer of Christianity: the philosopher who declared the death of God and unleashed modern nihilism. But what if Nietzsche’s war was never against the sacred itself,…
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