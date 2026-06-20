Chris Waldburger
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When Common Sense Is Not Enough
The below essay was written for the new South African online magazine, The Common Sense, founded by well-known political strategist, Frans Cronje.
Jun 20
12
2
4
The Library of a Cultured Thug
Recommended reading list, 2nd version
Jun 13
9
2
British Police Watch a Man Die Because He is White
(Why did Putin do this?)
Jun 6
14
1
5
May 2026
The Apostle Paul Against Zionism, Calvinism, and the Modern State
The salvation of the nations: a reading of Romans 9-11
May 17
8
1
Don't forget 2020
There was a song released early 2021 that will always remind me of the shocking events of the prior year.
May 5
18
1
3
On the Importance of the Petrodollar, Part 2
Read Part One of the series here.
May 2
6
1
April 2026
An Update on the Pillaging of South Africa in the Name of Racial Equity
I do not write the below because I am opposed to South Africa.
Apr 25
21
1
1
In the House of the Lord
On the passing of a colleague
Apr 20
33
7
2
March 2026
Why the Petrodollar is Existential for the US
And thus crucial to understanding the Middle East
Mar 26
19
1
When the Man Comes Around
And I heard as it were the noise of thunder,
Mar 7
13
1
Trump throws it all away
The War for Radical Islam
Mar 5
21
2
February 2026
According to the US Media, I Am a White Supremacist
On the debunking of 'farm murders' by 60 Minutes
Feb 24
29
3
7
© 2026 Chris Waldburger
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